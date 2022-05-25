AREA ARRESTS
May 25—MORGANTOWN POLICE Silva, Percy Andre, 29, sexual assault — 2nd degree, April 2, Officer Forsythe.
WESTOVER POLICE Maraney, John Edward, 56, possession of fentanyl, two counts possession with intent, May 17, Officer Morgan II.
GRANVILLE POLICE Knight, Stacey Lorraine, 43, shoplifting — 3rd offense, May 20, Officer Manley.
MON SHERIFF'S Sine, Edward A., 47, domestic battery, interference of access to emergency services, May 21, Deputy Kuretza.
Stewart, Cassaundra D., 36, domestic battery, May 21, Deputy Thompson.
Tennant Jr., Donnie L., 40, domestic battery, domestic assault, petit larceny, destruction of property, interference of access to emergency services, May 22, Deputy Kuretza.
Jones, Cory Allen, 29, strangulation, May 23, Deputy Thompson.
STATE POLICE Hawkins, Joseph Vernon, 53, failure to register as sex offender, May 17, Trooper Maidens.
Crouse, Renee Gemma, 30, two counts domestic assault, May 23, Trooper Wood.
DUI RELATED Cale, Steven, 40, interference with officers — false information, driving while license revoked — DUI, unlawful taking of vehicle, May 21, Trooper Marra.
Helms, Ronnie Dale, 31, DUI, May 24, Deputy Cunningham.
Rocchio, Michelle Diane, 34, driving under the influence of controlled substances or drugs, May 20, Officer Iambamrung.