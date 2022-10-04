AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 4—MON SHERIFF Selman, Travis Lee, 25, receiving stolen goods, Sept. 27, Deputy Ruscello.
Miller, Valerie, domestic battery, Sept. 27, Deputy Ward.
Miller, William Robert, 43, domestic battery, Sept. 27, Deputy Ward.
Jackson, Mykel, 24, cruelty to animals, Sept. 30, Deputy Ambrose.
Walton, Milton Eddie, 60, trespassing, obstructing, Oct. 1, Deputy Thompson.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Keller, Adam, 28, receiving stolen goods, Sept. 26, Officer Kohler.
Watson, Tommy, 42, trespassing, Sept. 28, Officer Lowman.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Webster, Sonia M., 27, destruction of property, Sept. 30, Officer Laneve.
STATE POLICE Canales, Milton Renier Castro, 30, domestic assault, obstructing, Oct. 1, Trooper Schlobohm.
DUI RELATED Chipps, Aaron E., 35, driving while impaired, Sept. 30, Deputy Cunningham.
Oddo, Kristopher J., 20, DUI, Sept. 30, Deputy King.
Rose, Darren Alexander, 27, driving while license revoked — DUI, Oct. 2, Trooper Smith.
Simpson, Samuel C., 55, driving while impaired, Oct. 1, Deputy King.