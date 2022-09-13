AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 13—MON SHERIFF Borror, Amber Lynn, 22, possession, Sept. 6, Deputy Thompson.
Braithwaite, Ryan Michael, 30, domestic battery, Sept. 9, Deputy Alexander.
Chick, Sarah Lillian, 34, shoplifting — 2nd, Sept. 1, Deputy Bradford.
May, Rachael E., 30, obstructing, battery on a government employee, Sept. 11, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE McClurg, Leslie Ashley Lynn, 31, possession, Sept. 9, Officer Breakiron.
Trent, Kylie, 19, possession, Sept. 9, Officer Breakiron.
GRANVILLE POLICE McKinney, Amanda R., 38, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Sept. 11, Officer Brown.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Dingess, Jason Roy, 41, obstructing, Sept. 10, Officer Wright.
Dolfi, Rylie A., 20, possession, Sept. 10, Officer Smith.
STATE POLICE Trump, Jonathan Mitchell, 21, possession with intent, Sept. 9, Trooper Sternart.
DUI RELATED Lopez, Ronaldo, 22, driving while impaired, Sept. 6, Officer Cather.
Michaels, Theresa, 43, driving while license revoked — DUI, Sept. 8, Trooper Link Jr.
Cobb II, John Andrew, 37, driving while license revoked — DUI, Sept. 10, Officer Walcott.
Daniel, Brandon E., 37, driving while impaired, Sept. 11, Officer Cather.
Sickles, Dale, 64, driving while impaired, Sept. 11, Deputy Thompson.
Willis, Nathan Ryan, 23, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked — DUI, Sept. 10, Officer Brown.