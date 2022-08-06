AREA ARRESTS

AccuWeather

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks Range and a portion of the Alaskan North Slope. This is the first winter storm warning to be issued anywhere in the United States this snow season, which officially began on July 1. The signif