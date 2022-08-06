AREA ARRESTS
Aug. 6—MON SHERIFF Mullenax, Jeffrey A., 54, driving while license revoked — DUI, no vehicle insurance, no inspection, improper registration, July 25, Deputy Burks.
Keith, Andrew Patrick, 35, domestic battery, domestic assault, possession, Aug. 1, Deputy Neff.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Power, William Dean, 27, possession, obstructing, disorderly conduct, July 25, Officer Laneve.
Epps, Brandon Lee, 30, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 26, Officer Laneve.
Teets, Nessa Marie, 31, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 26, Officer Laneve.
STATE POLICE Conaway, Paul A., 35, driving while license suspended, interference with officers, obstructing, Aug. 3, Trooper Boggs.
Ganocy, Jeremy Michael, domestic battery or assault — 2nd offense, July 31, Trooper Smith.
WESTOVER POLICE Leach, Caleb C., 25, domestic battery, interference of access to emergency services, July 27, Officer Harmon.
DUI RELATED Finch, Thomas R., 61, DUI — 2nd offense, Aug. 1, Deputy Watkins.
Mason, Leonard Edward, 53, DUI, Aug. 3, Trooper Mabin.
Reed, Andrew William, 36, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked — DUI, Aug. 1, Deputy Bradford.
Paredes, Andino, 40, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, July 26, Officer Huyett.