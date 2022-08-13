AREA ARRESTS

The New York Times

ATLANTA — Amid a deepening swirl of federal and state investigations, former President Donald Trump has hired a high-powered Atlanta lawyer to represent him in an inquiry into election interference in Georgia. The lawyer, Drew Findling, has represented an array of rap stars including Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos, and is known by the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer. But he has not been a fan of Trump; in one 2018 post on Twitter, after Trump criticized LeBron James, Findling referred to Trump as “t