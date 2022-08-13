AREA ARRESTS

Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
Aug. 13—GRANVILLE POLICE Crites Jr., Earl David, 12 /1999, possession with intent, conspiracy, Aug. 7, Officer Manley.

MON SHERIFF Yauger, Anthony Scott, 5 /2001, two counts possession with intent, Aug. 8, Deputy Morgan.

Harkless, Everett, 6 /1975, obstructing, Aug. 6, Deputy Alexander.

Preston Jr., Johnnie Marvin, 2 /1969, obstructing, trespassing, Aug. 9, Deputy Martin Jr.

Titov, Oleksiy, 9 /1995, petit larceny, trespassing, Aug. 10, Deputy Hall.

Louden, Brandon A., 10 /1984, strangulation, Aug. 11, Deputy Schubert.

MON METRO DRUG TASK FORCE Lumbano, Raymond Tito, 1 /1999, possession with intent, Aug. 9, Officer Cooper.

WESTOVER POLICE Lincoln, John Ray, 8 /16 /1973, destruction of property, grand larceny, June 21, Officer Fecsko.

