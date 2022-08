AREA ARRESTS

NextShark

A man released without bail after allegedly fracturing another man’s skull in New York City has been taken back into custody, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday. Van Phu Bui, a 55-year-old convicted sex offender, was first arrested on Wednesday in connection with the unprovoked attack outside a Fordham Heights restaurant in the Bronx before 11 p.m. on Aug. 12. Surveillance video shows a man approaching 52-year-old Jesus Cortes from behind and sucker punching him in the head.