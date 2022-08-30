AREA ARRESTS
Aug. 30—STATE POLICE Ringer, Timothy Aaron, 36, receiving stolen goods, Aug. 21, Trooper Wilson.
Pearson, Donovan E., 33, domestic battery, Aug. 21, Trooper Wilson.
Leach, Caleb C., 25, obstructing, destruction of property, Aug. 23, Trooper Wood.
Popluhar, Cody Bryce, 33, possession, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 12, Trooper Merkich.
Bowman, Gloria Mable, 58, domestic battery, Aug. 27, Trooper Schlobohm.
MON SHERIFF'S Jackson, Jason K., 42, obstructing, Aug. 22, Deputy Watkins.
Mullins, Douglas Edward, 49, battery on government employee, Aug. 5, Deputy Schubert.
Yauger, Anthony Scott, 21, trespassing, Aug. 8, Deputy Morgan.
Cotterall, Michael, malicious assault of a government employee, Aug. 23, Deputy Neff.
Hubenschmidt, Joseph Douglas, 29, domestic assault, Aug. 26, Deputy Mongold.
Price, Kinsey, 21, domestic battery, Aug. 26, Deputy Thompson.
McCraken, Jessica, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, Aug. 26, Deputy Hall.
Spearman, Tia, 33, destruction of property, falsely reporting an emergency, Aug. 27, Deputy Mongold.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Taylor, Tiffany R., 33, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, Aug. 23, Officer Shade.
Harding, Brandon Scott, 23, possession with intent, Aug. 28, Officer Laneve.
Wilfong, Robert Charles, 48, assault, Aug. 26, Officer Starsick.
GRANVILLE POLICE Scott, Timothy Joseph, 33, strangulation, Aug. 25, Officer Freeburn.
Strozier, Gabrielle Devonte, 27, violation of protective order — 2nd offense, Aug. 24, Officer Huyett.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Miller, Ralph David, 55, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, refusal to give fingerprints, Aug. 24, Officer Cleveland.
DUI RELATED Mayen, Juan P., 38, driving while impaired, Aug. 28, Officer Carver.
Spell, Daniel, 32, driving while license suspended — DUI, Aug. 26, Officer Patterson.