AREA ARRESTS
Jul. 8—STAR CITY POLICE Cherfane, Ryan R., 20, fleeing from officers, July 4, Officer Hunt.
GRANVILLE POLICE McDermott II, Donald Junior, 41, strangulation, July 5, Officer Gannon.
Spencer, Nicholas, 39, shoplifting, obstructing, July 4, Officer Manley.
WESTOVER POLICE Beard, Adam Richard, 40, domestic battery, July 1, Officers Mankins.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Hardin, Faith Corrine, 19, domestic battery, June 29, Officer Breakiron.
Zanetti-Miura, Bruno, 24, violation of bail condition, June 28, Officer Nuzum.
MON SHERIFF'S Bossa, Hydary, 27, domestic battery, June 29, Deputy Bradford.
Wolfe, Nicholas, 22, domestic battery, June 30, Deputy Hunn.
Harris, Hannah Sue, 24, four counts possession, June 28, Deputy Cunningham.
Yauger, Anthony Scott, 21, possession, June 11, Deputy Ward.
DUI RELATED Stiles, Donnie L., 66, driving while impaired, July 2, Deputy Mongold.