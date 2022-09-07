AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 7—MON SHERIFF Boyd, Vincent Carl, 29, domestic battery, Sept. 3, Deputy Thompson.
Freeman, Dylan, 30, domestic battery, Sept. 4, Deputy Thompson.
Moore, Richard Jared, 33, domestic battery, domestic assault, Sept. 4, Deputy Ward.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Spadafore, Jordan Lee, 31, domestic battery, Sept. 4, Officer Mayle.
WESTOVER POLICE Cromer, Nathaniel, 19, receiving or transferring stolen goods, brandishing deadly weapons, Sept. 4, Officer Carver.
Dao, Tuyet, 38, domestic battery, Sept. 5, Officer Cather.
STAR CITY POLICE Hatgy, Jordan Thomas, 33, domestic battery or assault — 3rd offense, Sept. 4, Officer Layton.
GRANVILLE POLICE Dempsey, Shawn Patrick, 54, shoplifting — 3rd offense, obstructing, Aug. 30, Officer Groves.
STATE POLICE Smith Jr., John Henry, 52, domestic assault, Sept. 3, Trooper Smith.
DUI RELATED Kiel, William Stephen, 26, DUI, Sept. 2, Officer McRobie.
Smith, Khalyb, 21, DUI, Aug. 29, Deputy Schubert.
Chance, Kyle A., 19, driving while license revoked — DUI, Aug. 30, Officer Mayle.