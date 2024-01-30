AREA ARRESTS
Jan. 29—MON COUNTY SHERIFFS Bristol, Matthew, 39, strangulation, Jan. 27, Deputy French.
Sanders, Jason Michael, 34, fleeing with reckless indifference, Jan. 28, Deputy Rose.
Burke, Victoria Breeann, 39, possession, Jan. 26, Deputy Gmiter.
Gallagher, Jonathan, 23, domestic battery, Jan. 27, Deputy Mongold.
Groom, John Patrick, domestic assault, Jan. 26, Deputy Martin Jr.
Moats, Richard William, 44, domestic assault, Jan. 28, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Wiley, William H., 86, two counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, two counts first degree sexual assault, 1985-1992, Officer Forsythe.
Keith, Jordan L., 19, possession, Jan. 26, Officer Mayle.
WESTOVER POLICE Chase, Hayden PG, 21, possession with intent, Jan. 27, Officer Carver.
Christopher, Heidi Danielle, 30, domestic battery, Jan. 27, Officer Scott.
STATE POLICE Johnson, Kalie Marie, 29, possession, no proof of vehicle insurance, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, Jan. 26, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Demidovich, Chasity N., 43, driving while license revoked for DUI, Jan. 28, Deputy Greenawalt.
Hicks, Ralph, 49, driving while license revoked for DUI, Jan. 27, Trooper Anglin.
Hernandez, Pedro, 33, DUI, Jan. 28, Deputy Gmiter.
Knowlton, Barbara Ann, 59, DUI, Jan. 27, Deputy Gmiter.
Paugh, Jared A., 22, DUI, Jan. 29, Deputy Gmiter.
Tritchler, James A., 34, DUI, Jan. 26, Trooper Anglin.