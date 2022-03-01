AREA ARRESTS

Associated Press

Lawyers trying to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction in the sordid slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago completed their questioning Monday without shaking a former juror from her crucial testimony that she acted properly before and during his 2004 trial. The judge then would have to find that Nice was biased against Peterson from the start, tainting his jury and denying him a fair trial. Peterson’s attorneys plan to spend the next two days of the weeklong hearing putting on witnesses they say will contradict Nice’s answers.