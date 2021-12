The Hill

A Colorado judge set a hearing date to reconsider the 110-year sentence for a truck driver involved in a fatal accident in 2019. Judge Bruce Jones set the hearing for Jan. 13 regarding Rogel Aguilera-Mederos's lengthy sentence, according to The Associated Press. Jones added that he wanted to learn about the law that would allow him the discretion to determine his own sentence and said that victims would be permitted to speak at the hearing, the...