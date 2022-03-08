AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 8—MON SHERIFF'S Christopher, Robert L., 50, of Cape Coral, FL, illegal entry, destruction of property, Mar. 5, Deputy Kuretza.
Smith, Ashley Renee, 22, of Morgantown, burglary, Mar. 6, Deputy King.
Dixon, Brandon Joseph, 32, of Westover, domestic battery or assault — 2nd offense, Mar. 6, Deputy King.
Long, Summer Dawn, 19, of Morgantown, receiving stolen goods, Mar. 7, Deputy Broker.
Obrad Jr., Chester Arthur, 47, of Morgantown, violation of protective order, Mar. 6, Deputy Watkins.
Tennant, Brandon K., 25, of Maidsville, domestic battery or assault — 2nd offense, violation of protective order, Mar. 6, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Farley, Michael James, 40, of Fairmont, grand larceny, Mar. 5, Officer Foster.
Hill, Azriel Stewart, 35, of Morgantown, disorderly conduct, obstructing officers, Officer Breakiron.
WESTOVER POLICE Perrone, Louis, 61, of Westover, grand larceny, Mar. 5, Officer Gloshen.
Beard, Adam Richard, 39, of Westover, two counts domestic battery, Feb. 23, Officer Gloshen.
DUI RELATED Metts, Robert Wayne, 57, of Morgantown, driving while license revoked — DUI, Mar. 5, Deputy Stemple.
Ault, Bethany D., 30, of Akron, OH, driving while impaired, Mar. 4, Deputy Schubert.
Austin, Dennis M., of Dubois, PA, driving while impaired, Mar. 4, Deputy Schubert.
Collins, Karen L., 62, of Morgantown, driving while impaired, Mar. 4, Deputy Watkins.
Harris, Holly, 42, of Morgantown, DUI, Mar. 5, Deputy Schubert.
LLanas, Mario, 28, of Morgantown, DUI, Mar. 6, Officer Cather.
McGuckin, Tyler Jennings, 32, of Fairmont, driving while license revoked — DUI, Mar. 5, Deputy Martin.
Moats, Harvey Allen, 52, of Kingwood, driving while license revoked — DUI, Mar. 4, Officer Freeburn.