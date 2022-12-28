AREA ARRESTS
Dec. 28—MORGANTOWN POLICE Estle, Edward A., 30, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Dec. 23, Officer Caldwell.
Wheeler, Travis James, 26, shoplifting — 2nd offense, Dec. 23, Officer Caldwell.
GRANVILLE POLICE Simms, Jonathan Harrison, 22, receiving stolen goods, Dec. 23, Officer Manley.
Colby IV, Warren A., 53, shoplifting — 2nd offense, obstructing, Dec. 22, Officer Freeburn.
MON SHERIFFS Jackson, Brandy Deanna, 45, domestic assault, obstructing, Dec. 21, Deputy Greenwalt.
Linn, Ryan M., 29, domestic assault, Dec. 24, Deputy Cunningham.
WESTOVER POLICE Turk, William Robert, 55, domestic assault, Dec. 25, Officer Carver.
DUI RELATED Lipscomb, Scott Chester, 59, driving while impaired, Dec. 24, Trooper Barnette.