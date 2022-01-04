AREA ARRESTS
Jan. 4—GRANVILLE POLICE Adkinson, David Wayne, 40, of Morgantown, shoplifting, larceny, Dec. 30, Officer Vohwinkle.
McGilton, Franklin Raymond, 50, of Granville, unlawful injury or destruction of property, domestic battery or assault — 2nd offense, Jan. 2, Officer Kolb.
MON SHERIFF'S Orbin, Janna, 39, of Morgantown, domestic battery, refusing fingerprints, Jan. 1, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Summers, Connor Alan, 21, of Morgantown, two counts domestic battery, Dec. 31, Officer France.
Taylor, Ofelia Mickiala, 20, of Moorefield, obstructing an officer, domestic battery, Jan. 1, Officer Arthurs STATE POLICE Moore, Debra Lynn, 43, of Morgantown, false evidences, forgery of title and registration, Jan. 1, Officer Smith.
DUI RELATED Ramadan, Jad Hassan, 33, of Morgantown, driving while license revoked — DUI, Jan. 2, Officer Breakiron.
Frank, Joshua James, 23, of Pittsburgh, PA, driving while license revoked — DUI, Dec. 31, Officer Breakiron.
Plavi, Lawrence Michael, 40, of Waynesburg, PA, driving while license revoked — DUI, possession, Jan. 2, Deputy King.