AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 4—MON SHERIFF Supensky, Jill N., of Brownsville, burglary, March 2, Deputy Ambrose.
Flowers, Norman, of Morgantown, violation of protective order, Feb. 28, Deputy Watkins.
Leonard, Michael Glen, 38, of Morgantown, trespassing, shoplifting, Feb. 23, Deputy Burks.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Goff, Joshua Jack, 39, of Morgantown, violation of protective order, March 1, Officer Arthurs.
GRANVILLE POLICE Elias, Joseph P., 40, of Wintersville, Ohio, driving while license revoked — DUI, March 2, Officer Colebank.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Mathews, William Wylie, 20, of Morgantown, possession, Feb. 8, Officer Hunt.
Preston Jr., Johnnie Marvin, 53, of Westernport, Md, shoplifting, public intoxication, Feb. 2, Officer Neff.
Strubel, Rachel L., 19, of Hatfield, Pa., possession, Jan. 27, Officer Roach.
Alicea, Christian J., of Morgantown, two counts domestic battery or assault — 3rd offense, Feb. 26, Officer Camden.
STATE POLICE Simpson, Samuel C., 54, of Fairview, possession, Dec. 10, 2021, Officer Barnette.
Strozier, Gabrielle Devonte, 27, of Morgantown, violation of protective order, Feb. 26, Officer Wilson.
Clark, Matthew, 19, of Pursglove, trespassing, Feb. 2, Officer Wood.
Ditmore, Heather Dawn, 43, of Morgantown, receiving stolen goods, Dec. 13, Officer Smith.