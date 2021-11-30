AREA ARRESTS

Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·1 min read

Nov. 30—MON SHERIFF'S Collins, Kristin M., 38, of Dickerson Run, Pa., gross neglect of a child, Nov. 26, Deputy King.

Eugene, Bobby, of Morgantown, domestic battery, Nov. 27, Deputy Thompson.

Drain, Travis Allen, 27, of Morgantown, possession, Nov. 27, Deputy Olesh.

Seals-Sochko, Tanasia Danae, 25, of Morgantown, possession, Nov. 25, Deputy Bradford.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Manchin, John IV, 26, of Fairmont, obstructing an officer, public intoxication, domestic battery, Nov. 27, Officer Bernosky.

GRANVILLE POLICE Cole, Martina M., 35, of Leisenring, P.A., possession, obstructing an officer, shoplifting, Nov. 26, Officer Manley.

DUI-RELATED Jackson, Tyler T., 27, of Morgantown, driving while license revoked-DUI, DUI-second offense, Nov. 26, Officer Mayle.

Adams, Q Arre K, 25, of Pink Hill, N.C., driving while impaired, Nov. 25, Deputy Hall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories