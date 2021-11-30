AREA ARRESTS
Nov. 30—MON SHERIFF'S Collins, Kristin M., 38, of Dickerson Run, Pa., gross neglect of a child, Nov. 26, Deputy King.
Eugene, Bobby, of Morgantown, domestic battery, Nov. 27, Deputy Thompson.
Drain, Travis Allen, 27, of Morgantown, possession, Nov. 27, Deputy Olesh.
Seals-Sochko, Tanasia Danae, 25, of Morgantown, possession, Nov. 25, Deputy Bradford.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Manchin, John IV, 26, of Fairmont, obstructing an officer, public intoxication, domestic battery, Nov. 27, Officer Bernosky.
GRANVILLE POLICE Cole, Martina M., 35, of Leisenring, P.A., possession, obstructing an officer, shoplifting, Nov. 26, Officer Manley.
DUI-RELATED Jackson, Tyler T., 27, of Morgantown, driving while license revoked-DUI, DUI-second offense, Nov. 26, Officer Mayle.
Adams, Q Arre K, 25, of Pink Hill, N.C., driving while impaired, Nov. 25, Deputy Hall.