Area assistant principal arrested for engaging in prostitution

An area assistant principal was arrested and booked into jail last week.

Courtney Blake, assistant principal at Trotwood-Madison High School, was arrested on March 14 on charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, according to a Dayton police report.

He was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Blake did not turn himself in and was arrested as part of an active investigation into vice crimes, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7 reached out to Trotwood-Madison Schools for information regarding Blake’s current employment status with the district and comment on the arrest.

“The district is aware of and is monitoring the circumstances regarding Mr. Blake. We do not comment on internal personnel issues. We want to be respectful of the privacy of all who are involved,” a district spokesperson said.

Trotwood-Madison High School Principal Nelson Stone also declined to comment on Blake’s arrest.

Blake is currently not in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the Dayton municipal court, the case is now in the hands of the prosecutor’s office.

News Center 7 will continue following this developing story and update as new information becomes available.



