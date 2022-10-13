Area attorney reprimanded by state Disciplinary Board

Oct. 13—Attorney Demetrius Fannick agreed to a public reprimand by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court regarding a delay filing of an appeal on behalf of convicted murderer Jessica Alinsky.

Alinsky, 39, is serving 20-to-40 years in state prison for the shooting death of Matthew Gailie, 34, inside his Hazle Township residence on Sept. 2, 2011.

A jury convicted Alinsky of third-degree murder following a trial before Judge Tina Polachak Gartley in February 2016. Fannick represented Alinsky during her trial.

After Alinsky was sentenced, according to the Disciplinary Board, Fannick in June 2018 accepted a $7,500 fee from Alinsky's mother to prepare and file an appeal with the state Supreme Court to review a ruling by the Superior Court that upheld her conviction and sentence.

Throughout 2019, Alinsky and her mother made multiple attempts to contact Fannick to find out the status of the appeal.

Fannick failed to communicate with Alinsky until October 2019, when he informed her he filed the appeal with the Supreme Court.

Prior to the state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Fannick learned of his error the appeal was never filed with the Supreme Court and failed to take any action or respond to Alinsky.

Court records say Alinsky's case was boxed and warehoused in February 2019 without any further appeals being filed.

Alinsky on her own behalf filed an application in Luzerne County Court seeking to restore her appellate rights, which were approved by the Supreme Court in December 2021.

Fannick refunded the $7,500 to Alinsky's mother shortly after the Supreme Court restored Alinsky's appellate rights.

Efforts to reach Fannick for comment were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court denied to hear Alinsky's appeal in June.

According to the public reprimand, the Disciplinary Board determined that a suspension of Fannick's law license was not warranted as Alinsky did not suffer a long term prejudice by the late filing with the Supreme Court.

In agreeing to the public reprimand, Fannick was ordered to pay expenses associated with the Disciplinary Board's investigation.