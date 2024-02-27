Area business-education partners recognized for connecting students to professional skills

COLUMBUS — Two area organizations are recipients of Ohio's 2024 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

The business advisory councils being honored demonstrate excellence developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships, and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

Recognized as three-star business advisory councils are the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, which provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties; and the Marion Area Workforce Acceleration Collaborative, which connects students to Marion-area educational, business and workforce development leaders.

This application-based set of awards recognizes educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts and communities that come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students. Three-star business advisory councils implement quality practices throughout the year to create a culture of career-focused opportunities for all students.

Ohio is home to 85 business advisory councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs. To highlight the work of these councils, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, in partnership with the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, developed Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio ESC, MAWAC receive business education leader awards