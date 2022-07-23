Area Capitol riot defendant offered plea deal

Jul. 23—A Trinity man facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been offered a plea deal by federal prosecutors but hasn't accepted it and may be headed toward a trial in early 2023.

The terms of a plea deal were sent to Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, who previously fired his lawyer and is acting as his own attorney, but Bennett responded with questions that may not be able to be resolved, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder said during a status hearing Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Moeder said "it would be best to set a trial date" while plea negotiations continue.

Judge James Boasberg set a trial date of Feb. 21 and said he estimates the trial would take three days.

Bennett agreed to the trial date, but he expressed frustration about how long it has taken to resolve his case.

"I wanted to speak up after so long," Bennett said.

Boasberg replied that the case had taken so long because Bennett fired his lawyer in December, then spent three months seeking another lawyer before deciding to represent himself.

Bennett is facing one felony and several misdemeanors but is not accused of attacking police or helping break into the Capitol.

The terms of the proposed plea deal were not discussed in the hearing, but in a previous hearing prosecutors said that Bennett once had been offered the same deal that his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 32, of Kerrville, Texas, accepted in early February. Bennett and Williams were together at the Capitol and both entered the building after rioters broke in, federal prosecutors contend.

Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area, in this case the Capitol. In return, federal prosecutors will dismiss all remaining charges against her. Williams has not been sentenced yet.

Boasberg set another status conference hearing for Oct. 28.

