Area city to begin Christmas tree pick-up this week

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The City of Troy will be collecting non-artificial Christmas trees after Christmas this week.

Pickup will take place from December 27 to January 31, the city said in a social media post.

All decorations, lights, and stands must be removed, and the tree must be un-bagged, the city said.

Residents are asked to place their tree at the curb for collection.

For more information, you can call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 937-335-1914.

Posted by City of Troy, Ohio Government on Thursday, December 14, 2023


