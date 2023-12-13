Area entertainment options include Christmas Treasure Extravaganza and 'The Nutcracker'

“Of Two (or more) Minds,” Thursday and Friday, The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University. A mixed media exhibition by Cleveland artist Barbara Martin. The Coburn Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Gallery admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, call 419-289-5652 or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

A Jolly Holiday, 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Wayne Center for the Arts. Dance Program pieces from dancers ages 3-14 who will perform in the styles of ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, and hip-hop. Tickets are available online at WayneArtsCenter.org. Tickets are $15 for general seating and $10 for seniors/youth 5 and under. Proceeds from the event will support Wayne Center for the Arts, specifically to provide scholarships and access to dance programming.

Christmas Treasure Extravaganza, 10 a.m. - noon (kids); noon-2 p.m. (adults), Saturday, Perrysville Baptist Church. Open to anyone with no financial status or age limit.

Burning River Brass Free Holiday Concert, 1:30 - 3 p.m., Saturday, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., Wooster. The free event offers seating on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. A free will offering benefits the Salvation Army.

The cast of "The Nutcracker" from the Ashland Regional Ballet will perform Saturday and Sunday.

The Nutcracker, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Ashland High School's Archer Auditorium. This is 32nd annual presentation of the beloved holiday tradition performed by Ashland Regional Ballet (ARB). Tickets are available at ashlandregionalballet.com/ticket-information.

Handel's Messiah at Oak Grove, 2:30 -4:30 p.m. Sunday, 7843 Smucker Road, Smithville. For more information, please call the church at 330-669-2697. Free event.

Downtown Wooster Christmas light display looking to the large community tree lighted in the Wooster Cemetery.

Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, Dec. 20 at Wooster UMC, 243 N. Market St. For those who have experienced loss, the holidays can be a painful time. Churches around the world have adopted the practice of having a Blue Christmas or a Longest Night service, providing space for prayer, reflection, and remembrance.

Polar Bear Dip, 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, Charles Mill Lake. Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio will be hosting the annual.A $35 donation to dip and get a T-Shirt helps raise money for the American Cancer Society to fight cancer. For more information on the dip follow us on Facebook at Polar-Bear-Dip-Cold-for-the-Cure.

