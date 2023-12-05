Area facilities take precautions due to canine respiratory illness

Dec. 4—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Cases of a mysterious canine respiratory illness have been reported in Indiana, causing local animal shelters and veterinarians to take precautions.

The respiratory illness affecting dogs has been reported across the country, and the exact cause of the infections remains unknown.

Signs of the illness include coughing, sneezing, runny noses, fever, lethargy and decreased appetite.

Some dogs have faced severe effects such as pneumonia after being infected with the respiratory illness, according to the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. Other dogs have faced mild symptoms.

David Hall, director of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter, said no cases have been reported at the shelter, but staff are keeping an eye on the situation.

"We're vigilant with any type of coughing or type of stuff like that," he said. "And I think one of the biggest things we've stopped doing is having a communal water bowl for dogs to drink out of."

Tracie Eversoll, a staff member at the Humane Association of Clark County, said the Jeffersonville shelter has not seen any signs of the illness.

"We're a smaller organization, and right now we only have four dogs," she said. "So far I have not seen anything with any upper respiratory or anything odd going on."

Ridgeview Animal Clinic in New Albany recently sent an email alerting owners to the situation with the respiratory illness.

The clinic asks that people keep dogs in the car if they have been displaying symptoms of the respiratory illness. Staff members will then provide instructions after they park.

Ridgeview also announced that it would not be accepting new boarding reservations until learning more about the illness.

Denise Derrer Spears, public information officer for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, said the state does not have definitive data on the number of cases in the state, since reporting is voluntary.

"We've had reports all over the state, including Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bloomington and Evansville," she said. "Veterinarians have called in to discuss cases that they've had in those areas."

It is important to stay up to date with vaccinations and pay close attention to the dog's symptoms, Derrer Spears said.

"Most of the cases that we've heard about are starting with that dry hacking cough — it looks a lot like kennel cough."

If dogs do not respond to initial treatment, she recommends taking them back to the vet.

"It may warrant going back, particularly if the dogs are particularly lethargic, they're not behaving normally, the cough persists beyond a week or two and they're not responding to treatment," Derrer Spears said.

People should keep their dogs home and away from other dogs if they are sick and avoid communal water bowls.

"Communal water bowls are just a recipe for sharing this and other things," Derrer Spears said. "Just also watch your dogs for any signs of illness, especially if they have been traveling, visiting other pets, boarded and been out where they have co-mingled with other dogs."

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is not advising people to avoid spaces such as groomers, boarding facilities or dog parks, but Derrer Spears recommends that people ask whether those facilities require vaccinations.

"We don't want people to get all panicked and worried about this situation," she said. "It's mostly a matter of being cautious right now."

Eversoll said the shelter is listening to advice from vets.

"It's always a concern," she said. "When you hear of a new illness coming up, you're worried — will it get here, will it spread, how fast will it spread — those types of things, so you're always concerned and you're always on alert," she said.

"But in a shelter situation, you try to be as proactive and as careful as you possibly can — getting vaccinations on time as soon as they come in, taking them to the vet to make sure that they are OK and getting them their checkups."