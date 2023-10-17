Area farm receives funds for development protection

Oct. 17—A Crawford County farm is among 18 farms in 13 counties across the state now forever protected from residential or commercial development under the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program.

The investment of more than $3.1 million in state funding and $433,433 in county dollars to purchase land development rights preserves 1,336 additional acres of prime farmland, helping ensure those Pennsylvania farms will continue as farmland.

In Crawford County, the Logan C. Mirage and Shianne M. Brantner Farm in Fairfield Township, a 225-acre crop and livestock farm, entered the program. The total investment was $241,950 — with $226,950 from the state and $15,000 from the county.

"Prime farmland and fertile soil are critical not just for feeding our families, but for feeding our economy," Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. "Pennsylvania farm families who preserve their farms partner with government to ensure that all Pennsylvania families will have green spaces and healthy farmland available to produce food, income and jobs."

Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farmland.

Since 1988, when voters overwhelmingly supported the creation of the Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,284 farms and 630,302 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.68 billion in state, county and local funds.

Pennsylvania partners with counties, and sometimes local government and nonprofits, to purchase development rights, to ensure farming and food security. By selling their land's development rights, owners ensure their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers.

