Area fire departments receive communication systems grant

Feb. 13—LIMA — Multiple area fire departments are in line to benefit from a grant to improve their radio communications systems, according to a Tuesday release by the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) Grant from the State Fire Marshal's office is slated to aid 307 fire departments representing 75 out of the state's 88 counties, with grants totaling $4 million statewide. These funds allow for the purchase of MARCS radio systems, which allow first responders to wirelessly communicate with each other along with other agencies in a seamless manner, according to the release. Funds can be allocated to purchase equipment and cover service fees.

Area fire departments included in this round of funding are:

ALLEN COUNTY

—Delphos Fire & Rescue: $20,200.05

—Perry Township Fire Department: $50,000

—Shawnee Township Fire Department: $10,636.91

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

—Buckland Volunteer Fire Department: $50,000

—Cridersville Fire Department: $50,000

—Minster-Jackson Township Fire Department: $50,000

—New Bremen-German Township Fire Department: $37,663.21

—New Knoxville-Washington Township Fire Department: $50,000

—St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue: $50,000

—St. Marys City Fire Department: $35,952.27

—Uniopolis Volunteer Fire Department: $50,000

—Wapakoneta Fire Department: $50,000

—Wayne Township Fire & Rescue: $50,000

PUTNAM COUNTY

—Blanchard Township-Gilboa Fire Department: $960

—Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department: $2,748.33

—Glandorf Fire Department: $3,247.54