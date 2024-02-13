Area fire, EMS companies awarded grants

Feb. 13—More than $300,000 in grants have been awarded to area fire and emergency medical services companies by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Pennsylvania's slot machine gaming proceeds, not General Fund tax revenue, fund the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service grants.

The grants were announced by Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford County and Rep. Parke Wentling of Mercer County.

"Equipment our fire and ambulance personnel need to do their jobs is expensive," Roae said. "This grant program helps defray some of the costs so that fundraising does not become a burden on these hardworking men and women."

The grant program, initiated in 2000, is open to volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads in Pennsylvania. Grant awards may be used for construction or repair of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, debt reduction and training.

The funding amounts are contingent on the recipients filing their grant agreements with the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Applicants had to be active in 2023 in order to be eligible.

Area fire and emergency medical services companies were awarded the following amounts:

—Meadville Central Fire Department — $16,368.

—City of Meadville EMS — $15,000.

—Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department — $14,812.

—Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance — $15,000.

—East Mead Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Relief Association — $14,229.

—Fallowfield Fire and Rescue Co. — $14,423.

—Fallowfield Fire and Rescue Co. Ambulance — $15,000.

—Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department — $13,256.

—Fellows Club Ambulance Service — $10,000.

—Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue — $13,645.

—Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Ambulance — $15,000.

—Hayfield Central Hose Co. — $13,256.

—Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department — $13,839.63.

—Linesville Volunteer Fire Department — $13,451.

—Linesville Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $15,000.

—North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department — $14,229.

—Springboro Volunteer Fire Department — $10,000.

—Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department — $13,062.

—Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $11,000.

—Vernon Central Hose Co. — $13,645.

—West Mead District 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association — $14,812.

—West Mead No. 1 Volunteer Fire Co. — $14,812.