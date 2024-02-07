Area Happenings: Flea Market, Bee Keeping Class

Ashland County Fairgrounds Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Ashland County Fairgrounds, Mozelle Hall. Admission is free. Spaces available by calling the Fair office at 419-289-0466.

County Line Historical Museum open house, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, 281 N. Market St., Shreve. Parking at Shreve Auto Repair, Farmers National bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2 and children 12 and younger, free. For group appointments and more information call Nancy Raymond 330-496-4024. Open houses are the second Saturday of each month.

Beginner Beekeeping Classes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, Faculty Hall on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The course will be divided into two classes. The first session will address how to get started and the second session will teach methods of managing honeybees. The fee for each class is $75 and includes a copy of “First Lessons in Beekeeping” by Keith Delplane and one-year memberships to the Knox County Beekeepers Association and The Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Sign up for both classes for a total of $130. Lunch will be provided. Students are free when accompanied by a registered adult. Youth scholarships are available from KCBA. Register at www.knoxbees.com.

Designer Purse Raffle, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Lorain County Fairgrounds. Pre-Sale Tickets are available at www.mainstreetwellington.org or Wellington Music, 117 West Herrick Ave. and only available until Feb. 3. A $50 ticket includes a hot meal catered by Bread-N-Brew, dessert, three drink tickets for pop, beer, seltzer or Matus Wine and a chance to win one of 20-plus prizes including designer purses from Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, or Dooney & Bourke, with additional raffles and games available to play.

Garden Romance, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield. Valentine's event with Just Jazz Live performing. Tickets are on sale for individuals or couples, or for a table of eight, which includes bottle service. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a complimentary champagne toast. A cash bar is available . Preregistration is required. Learn more and purchase tickets at kingwoodcenter.org or call 419-522-0211.

Rural Youth Square Dance, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Wayne County Fair Event Center. Lessons 6:45-7 p.m. Mel Stocksdale band with Dave Kick calling. Open to all ages. No experience necessary. Admission $5. Free refreshments.

The Pet Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. James Church, 122 E North St., Wooster. People of all income levels love animals and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets. Any pet owner in need of assistance is welcome to receive free dog or cat food once per month. Those on SNAP or WIC may receive food twice per month. The pantry is open on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. No appointment needed.

Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, American Legion Post 549, 125, Third Ave. NE, Beach City. Benefit for Beach City Scout Troop 301. Costs are: Adult (ages 11 up), $10; youth (ages 5-10), $5; under 5 years is free. There will be Scout popcorn available for sale.

Relay For Life Chili Cook-off & Quarter Paddle Auction, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Mozelle Hall on the Ashland County Fairgrounds. The cook-off cost is by donation which includes the chili, salad & dessert. The community can come enjoy and vote for their favorite chili entered by the public & relay teams ($5 per entry). The Quarter Paddle Auction will start at 7 p.m. There will be different gift baskets and items to bid on. Cost is $6 for the first paddle and $1 for each additional paddle. Each item will be worth 1-4 quarters to bid per paddle bidding. For more information contact Sunshine Imhoff at 419-651-7228 or imhoff@zoominternet.net.

Winter Shop Hop and Flannel Fun, all day, Saturday, Feb. 17, downtown Wooster. Visitors wearing a favorite flannel will receive discounts and specials.

Wayne County Barn Survey Revival, 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday, March 1, Buckeye Agricultural Museum & Education Center, 877 West Old Lincolnway, Wooster (across from Wayne County Fairgrounds). Museum will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free event presented by the Ag Success Team and Friends of Ohio Barns. Learn about the preservation and significance of historic timber framed barns and how to conduct or complete a barn survey. Talks include the Historic Family Farm program and permanent easements. For more information, call 330-464-0624.

Faculty Showcase, through Feb. 18, The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University. An exhibition featuring works by faculty in the AU Department of Art + Design. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. This is an annual exhibition that spotlights the two-dimensional and three-dimensional works of the current faculty as professional artists in their respective areas of specialty. Each member pursues an active studio career in addition to their teaching responsibilities. The Coburn Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page or call 419-289-5652.

Contra Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Instruction included. No partner necessary. Recommended for all ages. Calling by Susan English. Suggested donations are $7 adults, $5 students. Carry clean shoes and personal water bottle. More information and videos at https://www.woosterdance.com. Future dates April 6 and May 4.

Lenten Fish Dinner, 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 5100 Cleveland Road, Wooster. Meals are $12 and included fried pollock, baked potato, apple sauce, roll with butter and a dessert. Dine-in or pick-up.

Orrville Rotary Club's 56th Annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 20, Trinity United Methodist Church in Orrville. Proceeds will allow the club to continue providing scholarships to local students, provide funding for inbound and outbound exchange students, donate funds for community projects and non profits, and expand the flag project. Tickets are a suggested donation of $7 and kids 5-and-under eat free.

12th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion, June 21-22, Ashland, Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Ave., Ashland. Hosted by the Ohio Chapters of the American Truck Historical Society. Show hours are 1-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of vintage trucks, trucking memorabilia display, swap meet, camping with RV hookups, truck crawl, Jake-off, light show, truck model contest, truck swap meet, country convoy and more. Vitis https://www.facebook.com/OhioVintageTruckReunion for more information.

Flxible & Converted Bus Centennial Summit 2024, Aug. 21-25, Mohican Adventures campground inLoudonville. For information for the 2024 Flxible Bus Summit please visit the Flxible Owners International Facebook page.

