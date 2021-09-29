Area insurrection defendant pleads guilty

Sep. 29—A 25-year-old man who lives in Kernersville pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after acknowledging to a federal judge that he entered the building and pushed past a police officer.

Anthony Joseph Scirica, who told the court he aspires to attend law school and become an attorney, agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As part of the nine-page plea bargain, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fretto said the Justice Department will drop three other charges: violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

The plea was accepted by Judge Christopher Cooper during a remote hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington.

The maximum sentence for the parading, demonstrating or picketing charge is six months in prison and some level of a fine, but the Justice Department has indicated it wouldn't seek jail time for Scirica, who attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and majored in philosophy after growing up in Long Island, New York. Cooper set sentencing for Jan. 20.

Scirica's attorney, Mark Jones, said he hopes his client will receive supervised probation. Jones said Scirica also would pay $500 restitution toward repairing damage at the Capitol.

So far, about 80 Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty — largely people who, like Scirica, were not accused of violence or destroying property at the Capitol and who agreed to similar misdemeanor plea arrangements.

An FBI agent's affidavit in Scirica's case said that tipsters identified Scirica as one of the people in a video of a crowd inside the Capitol. Investigators found security camera footage from Statuary Hall showing Scirica using his phone to take pictures there.

Scirica was arrested June 16 in Winston-Salem and released from custody the same day.

