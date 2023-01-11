Area Jan. 6 defendants awaiting status conference

Jan. 11—A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 16 for a trio of area residents accused of entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jordan Siemers was arrested on Nov. 30 in Geneva, after being charged earlier that month with misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on restricted grounds, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building to impede government business, and uttering loud and or threatening language and picketing, parading or demonstrating in the Capitol, according to court documents.

Siemers, 25, was charged with two other individuals, Ryan Swoope, 28, and Saul Llamas, 29, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. All three live in Perry, according to the press release.

Llamas has been charged with the same counts as Siemers, according to court documents

The trio are accused of illegally entering the Capitol at about 3:08 p.m. on Jan. 6, then leaving the Capitol about nine minutes later.

Siemers and Llamas are facing misdemeanor charges.

Swoope is accused of spraying a chemical irritant at Capitol Police officers, and is facing felony charges related to the incident. According to court documents, a Capitol Police sergeant was caught in the cloud, and was seen on video coughing, with his eyes watering, according to court documents.

A relative of Swoope reached out to the FBI in November 2021, stating that a trio of pictures of Jan. 6 suspects circulated by law enforcement appeared to be him, and a manager at his workplace positively identified him in June 2022.

A relative of Llamas positively identified Siemers, Swoope and Llamas in June 2022.

All three are free on personal recognizance bonds, according to court records.

Almost 900 individuals have been arrested for criminal activities related to the events on Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd forced its way into the Capitol during the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.