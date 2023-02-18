Area law enforcement agencies can take anonymous tips

Feb. 17—Crime Stoppers of the Midlands is no longer covering Aiken and Edgefield law enforcement agencies; however, those wanting to submit an anonymous tip will be able to send it directly to the agencies.

Judy Powers, board chair of Crime Stoppers of the Midlands said it became too much for one coordinator to handle, and in August 2022, Crime Stoppers told law enforcement agencies they would support them until Dec. 30, 2022 and after that they would have to come up with their own crime stopper programs.

Currently, Crime Stoppers of the Midlands is covering Richland and Lexington counties and is temporarily assisting Lancaster County until they can start a local program, according to the Crime Stoppers website.

Powers said Richland and Lexington counties were the only counties that were providing them with resources, funds for rewards andvolunteers. She said money for the rewards offered by Crime Stoppers raised by the volunteers through fundraisers.

Lt. Jennifer Haynes, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said since the county is no longer receiving statewide support, ADPS created an anonymous tip line on its website where people can submit tips.

ADPS Capt. Marty Swayer said in the past when Crime Stoppers received a tip related to Aiken, the department would get the tip and the tipster would not get a reward.

Sawyer said once they receive a tip, it either goes to him, Hayes or someone else in charge to make sure the information is passed to the correct individuals.

We just make sure whenever a tip would come in it was delivered to the investigator handling that case, said Hayes.

People wanting to send tips to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office can use the ACSO mobile app to fill out a form and leave information anonymously or call the sheriff's office.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said the department could still get tips from Crime Stoppers.

"We can still receive tips for Crime Stoppers as long as they are accepting them," he said.

Story continues

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said his agency will continue to receive tips from the local community, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and state-wide crime stoppers programs.

"I don't feel like we lost anything because Midland Crime Stoppers dropped us," he said, noting that in the two year's he's been sheriff he hasn't received many tips from Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.

Rowland said most of the tips received either go to him directly or ECSO division heads. Rowland said Crime Stoppers id no longer supporting the area because of low tip numbers and funds needed to offer cash rewards.

Hayes, Abdullah and Rowland said if they do it get a tip from the Midlands Crime Stoppers they will accept it and will determine how the tip should be handled.

More crime tip resources

Statewide tips can be submitted with free mobile P3 tips apps or www.mp3tips.com, or through a submit a tip resource or phone number.

Tips can submitted to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office by downloading the ACSO mobile app or by calling 803-643-6811 or 800-922-9709.

To submit a tip to Aiken Department of Public Safety, call 803-642-7620, email at crimealerts@aikensc.gov, visit cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety or stop by the headquarters at 834 Beaufort St.

To leave a tip for the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, call 803-637-4000.