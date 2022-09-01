Area law enforcement offers support after Richmond officer’s injuries deemed ‘unrecoverable’

Area law enforcement agencies have expressed their support for the Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton and her family, after her injuries were deemed “unrecoverable”.

Richmond Police Department said Wednesday that Burton will be taken off of life support today.

Burton was shot in the line of duty earlier this month and has remained in critical condition since.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana posted to social media asking people to “please keep the family, friends and comrades of officer Seara Burton in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this senseless tragedy.”

Hagerstown Indiana Police said their “hearts are broken.”

Sugarcreek Township Police Department posted a picture of Burton to social media and said “we are saddened by the recent news about Richmond, Officer Seara Burton. She will be taken off life support. She fought a very long hard fight. Rest easy Officer Burton, we will take it from here.”

In Darke County, the Village of Versailles EMS said “our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in blue at the Richmond Police Department. as always, VEMS will assist in any way possible if requested.”

Randolph County Homeland Security Emergency Management posted a picture of Officer Burton on its Facebook page.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial also posted a picture of and the statement about Officer Burton from the Richmond Police Department

The Riverside Police Department said “The entire Riverside Police Dept family offers our prayers and condolences to the Richmond Police Department and to the family of Officer Seara Burton during this difficult time.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office also posted a statement on social media. “The entire Butler County Sheriff’s Office family offers our prayers and condolences to the Richmond Police Department and to the family and loved ones of Officer Seara Burton.”

The Englewood Police Department said “We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Officer Seara Burton’s family and friends, our brothers and sisters at the Richmond Police Department, and to the community she served and sacrificed her life to protect. Rest in peace, Officer Burton.”

The Xenia Police Division posted a statement on social media. “The Xenia Police Division would like to extend our condolences to the Richmond Police Department and to the family and friends of Officer Seara Burton. Rest in peace Officer Burton.”

Final arrangements for Burton will be released in the following days.