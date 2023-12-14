Area law officers get protective vests through nonprofit fundraising
Some community organizations showed their support for local law enforcement this week by presenting ballistic vests to the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received 60 Angel Armor all-day vests from Shield 616, a nonprofit that supplies armor to law enforcement agencies. The gifting was made possible by donations from the Dillard Family Foundation, the JS Bridwell Foundation, the James McCoy Foundation and the 100 Club of Wichita Falls.
Reno Gustafson, who spearheaded the fundraising drive, said this was the latest in several presentations of armor to local law officers since 2021. The latest presentation included a vest for a canine officer in the Sheriff's Office.
The graduates of the 76th Academy of the Wichita Falls Police Department received their load-bearing vests in a ceremony attended by some of the sponsors of the effort.
The vests can provide officers and deputies protection against high-powered rifle fire as well as handgun fire.
Gustafson said each vest is tailor-made for the officer or deputy who receives it.
Jake Skifstad, founder and president of the Colorado Springs-based Shield 616, was on hand for the presentations.
The organization's mission is providing first responders "with all-day rifle protection, praying for and encouraging them daily, and rallying community support."
