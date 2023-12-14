Area law officers get protective vests through nonprofit fundraising

Some community organizations showed their support for local law enforcement this week by presenting ballistic vests to the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received 60 Angel Armor all-day vests from Shield 616, a nonprofit that supplies armor to law enforcement agencies. The gifting was made possible by donations from the Dillard Family Foundation, the JS Bridwell Foundation, the James McCoy Foundation and the 100 Club of Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Mayor Tim Short shakes hands with a WFPD officer at the ballistic vests presentation. Member of the police department and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office have received the protective vests through an ongoing community support efforts.

Reno Gustafson, who spearheaded the fundraising drive, said this was the latest in several presentations of armor to local law officers since 2021. The latest presentation included a vest for a canine officer in the Sheriff's Office.

The graduates of the 76th Academy of the Wichita Falls Police Department received their load-bearing vests in a ceremony attended by some of the sponsors of the effort.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office presented rifle vests to 60 deputies Tuesday, December 12.

The vests can provide officers and deputies protection against high-powered rifle fire as well as handgun fire.

Gustafson said each vest is tailor-made for the officer or deputy who receives it.

Sheriff David Duke is flanked by Shield 616 founder Jake Skifstad, left, and Reno Gustafson at the presentation of ballistic vest for county deputies.

Jake Skifstad, founder and president of the Colorado Springs-based Shield 616, was on hand for the presentations.

The organization's mission is providing first responders "with all-day rifle protection, praying for and encouraging them daily, and rallying community support."

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Area law officers get protective vests through nonprofit fundraising