Area legislator will seek another term

Nov. 30—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County legislator who has had ties to High Point will seek reelection to his state House seat in next year's elections.

Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, announced this week that he will run again in the 58th District, which covers parts of Greensboro and outlying Guilford County. Quick, formerly pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in High Point, said that he wants to continue his leadership roles at the State Legislative Building in Raleigh.

"I am proud of the progress we have made for North Carolina families, but there is still work to do," Quick said. "I am ready to get back to work for this community and for North Carolinians."

Quick cited the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina and new business recruitment and job creation as major accomplishments during his time in the state House.

Quick has served in leadership roles with the House Democratic caucus since he was first elected to the N.C. General Assembly seven years ago. Quick has been chosen from his fellow House Democrats three times to serve as a caucus whip and was vice chairman of his freshman class of legislators.

Quick served as a member of the Guilford County Board of Education before being elected to the state House. He served 12 years on the school board, with 11 of those years as vice chairman.

Quick serves as pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Lexington after serving as lead minister at Calvary Baptist Church for 10 years.

Formal candidate filing for the 2024 elections begins Monday and continues through Dec. 15. Party primaries will be settled March 5 with early voting from Feb. 15 through March 2.

