Area is likely to see a warmer, drier spring

Feb. 25—The warm temperatures of the past few days are expected to dip a few degrees beginning today. But the long term outlook for March through June is likely to be warmer and drier than normal, the National Weather Service at Spokane reported this week.

Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the weather service, said some snow may be expected tonight through the middle of the week, especially in some of the higher elevations.

"We are expecting a colder system coming in (today)," Clevenger said Saturday. "We're expecting temperatures to be knocked down a few degrees with highs to start the week off in the mid-40s to mid-30s. We may see some overnight snow on the Camas Prairie."

But the cooler weather is not likely to last for long. Clevenger said according to the climate prediction center March through June is expected to see above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"So we are expecting a warmer, drier spring," Clevenger said.

Although the higher temperatures experienced recently are close to normal for this time of year, he said, it's much warmer than a year ago.

"Last year at this time we were much colder than normal. There was the cold end of February where we were in the mid- to upper 30s and upper 20s for some of the highs and some lows in the teens."

Snowfall for the area also has been below normal this year.

"We've been in an El Nino winter," Clevenger said.

Most of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington remains abnormally dry or verging on drought, as they have for most of the past year.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce and Latah counties are in the moderate drought zone, while most of Clearwater County is listed as in severe drought.

Statewide there are 12 counties in Idaho with U.S. Department of Agriculture drought disaster designations and January was the 61st driest on record since 1895.

In Washington, Garfield County, along with most of Asotin County and parts of Whitman County are designated as abnormally dry with the southeastern corner of Asotin County falling under the moderate drought range.

There are 29 counties in Washington with the drought disaster designation and January was the 58th wettest since 1895.

