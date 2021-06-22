Area man arrested in drug bust

Jun. 22—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man from northern Randolph County has been arrested and accused of selling heroin.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation of heroin sales in the Sophia and Randleman areas, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Alfredo Antonio Palacios Jr., 45, of Sophia was arrested during a traffic stop last Thursday near Pineview Street in Asheboro, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

A search warrant was served at Palacios' residence on Old Marlboro Road. During the search, deputies seized heroin, a small amount of cocaine, a stolen firearm and a large amount of cash, though the sheriff's office didn't disclose a dollar amount of currency.

In total, the investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 83 grams, or almost 3 ounces, of heroin, according to the sheriff's office.

Palacios, who was detained at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro, was charged with three counts of felony trafficking in heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $160,000 secured.