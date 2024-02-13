Area man charged in abduction arrest

Feb. 12—THOMASVILLE — A 53-year-old Trinity man is accused of driving off with a 16-year-old girl from Thomasville.

The girl's relatives reported Feb. 8 about 7 p.m. that she had not come home from Thomasville High School.

Detectives uncovered information that led them to believe the girl was with Lawrence Nathaniel Chandler, who is not a relative but is an acquaintance of the family, police said. Detectives broadcast information about and his vehicle description throughout multiple states.

On Friday, an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper saw the vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 in Johnston County in eastern North Carolina. The trooper stopped the vehicle and found the girl inside.

Chandler was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with abduction of a child and was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington on Monday. Bond was set at $45,000 secured.

The girl was not injured and has since been reunited with family.

Detectives are not releasing any other details of the incident as the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-475-4260.