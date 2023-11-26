Area man charged with DUI in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man is facing DUI charges after troopers initiated a traffic stop.

PSP says on Friday, December 28, around 1:08 a.m. troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 1997 Ford vehicle for Title 75 violations.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was identified as Tyler Cole, 35 of Troy, and after speaking with him, state police believed he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Cole was arrested and taken to the Towanda Memorial Hospital where consented to a legal blood draw, which confirmed Cole was driving while over the legal limit.

Charges have been filed through the district court.

