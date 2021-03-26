Area man charged in rape of teen

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.

Mar. 26—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old from Thomasville who was already facing one child sex charge now also is accused of raping a girl in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report about the assault on Dec. 15, 2020. Investigators said the rape happened in the Silver Valley community.

The 15-year-old victim was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and medical exam.

Deputies said after an investigation, Blake Alan Craver was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

At the time the girl says she was raped, Craver was out of jail awaiting trial in a case from June 2020 involving a young boy in which Craver was charged with felony first-degree statutory sex offense. No information was released about what Craver is accused of doing in that case except that the incident reportedly happened in October 2019.

Craver is being held at the Davidson County Jail. Bond was set at $250,000 secured.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 26.

