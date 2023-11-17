Area man facing formal charges in child sex case

A Middletown man has been formally charged for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.

Tyler Hollon, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday with three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> 15-year-old dead after hit-and-run at local park; police still looking to answer lingering questions

Between January and May 2023, Hollon allegedly engaged in sexual conduct “about 5 times” with a 13-year-old girl, whose family he was living with at the time on E. Hudson Ave in Dayton, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed earlier this month in Dayton Municipal Court.

The teen “disclosed details of the incidents during a forensic interview at CARE House.”

Hollon was arrested on Nov. 6. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.