Area man gets 2 years in prison for role in fatal head-on crash

PORT CLINTON — A former Oak Harbor resident was sentenced in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court to a mandatory two years in prison Monday on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge related to a December 2020 crash on Ohio 53.

Danny E. Wamsley, 69, who now resides in Port Clinton, also could face a possible additional year in prison.

According to Wamsley's plea and judgment entry, since his offense occurred after March 22, 2019, it is considered a qualifying offense and is subject to indefinite sentencing, as specified in Ohio Revised Code Section 2929.144 (the Reagan Tokes Act).

Wamsley was facing one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving left of center, a minor misdemeanor.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to all charges, but changed his plea to guilty on the aggravated homicide charge.

The other four charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

According to an Ohio Highway Patrol report, Wamsley drove a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata left of center from the northbound lane on Ohio 53 and struck head-on a black 2019 Dodge Challenger, driven by Adam A. Borror, 34, of Port Clinton, who was southbound, shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020.

After the impact, Wamsley's SUV went off the east side of the road, and Borror went off the west side and struck a mailbox.

Both men were wearing their seat belts and had to be extricated from their vehicles, the highway patrol said. Due to the severity of their injuries, the two men were flown from the scene by medical helicopter for treatment at Toledo Hospital.

Borror died around 3:46 p.m. the following day.

The indictment alleged Wamsley had a blood alcohol concentration between 0.08 and 0.17, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Wamsley was arrested following his indictment and booked at the Ottawa County Detention Facility before being released on $50,000 bond of his own recognizance

