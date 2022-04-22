Area man guilty of child sexual abuse

Apr. 22—A Sallisaw man was found guilty of the sexual abuse of a family member by a federal jury.

An indictment alleged Jerry Dewayne Rogers, 59, sexually abused the girl when she was 8 and until she was 13 The crimes came to light when the victim was 16 and disclosed the crime.

Rogers was found guilty of one count aggravated sexual abuse, three counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. Aggravated sexual abuse of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 30 years' imprisonment.

The charges arose from a probe by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti presided over the trial and ordered completion of a presentence report. Rogers was remanded to custody pending the imposition of sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin D. Traster prosecuted the case.