Area man indicted for murder, aggravated assault

Sep. 27—A Rains County man has been indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a late July fatal automobile crash in Greenville.

Nicklas Allen Gagliardi of Point, was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department following the collision along Interstate 30, which he was alleged to have caused deliberately.

The Hunt County grand jury issued indictments Sept. 17 on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault/family violence.

A hearing for arraignments on the inducements had not yet been scheduled as of Thursday evening with the 354th District Court.

A report from the police department said that at approximately 8 p.m. July 28, officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road, with multiple vehicles involved. A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer reported witnessing the crash and other witnesses reported Gagliardi intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle causing the victims to crash.

A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.

As of Thursday, Gagliardi was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $100,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count and $7,500 bond on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Both the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence indictments were filed as first degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.