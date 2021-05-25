Area man pleads guilty to charge of accessory to bank robbery

May 25—CLARKSBURG — A 37-year-old Harrison County man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court for his role in a November bank robbery in Salem, West Virginia.

Blaine Allen Ash, of Bristol, West Virginia, admitted to his involvement in the robbery of Summit Community Bank that took place Nov. 17 2020, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said.

Ash pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact — bank robbery in a federal courtroom in Clarksburg. Ash admitted he helped Clinton Monroe Utter, 43, of Milford, West Virginia, with concealing his involvement in the robbery of the bank. Utter is accused of getting away with $69,100 in the November robbery of the Summit Community Bank in Salem.

FBI Special Agent Angela Bronson previously testified that Utter robbed the bank because he needed the money to hire a hitman to threaten and assault a family court judge and his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, a second man — David Alan Gill, 61, of Gypsy, West Virginia — faces charges of accessory after the fact in the bank robbery. Gill was also indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering involving the $69,100 in cash federal authorities say was stolen from the bank.

Ash faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $125,000 when he returns to federal court for sentencing. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the proceeding.

Ash, Gill and Utter remain held in the North Central Regional Jail.