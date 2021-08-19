Area men face child porn charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rich Flowers, Athens Daily Review, Texas
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 19—A 66-year-old Chandler man is free on bond after his arrest last week for possession of child pornography, Henderson County Jail records show.

William Robert Taylor, 66, was served a search warrant by Henderson County officers Thursday and freed on $100,000 bond on Saturday. The arrest warrant was issued by 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee. The charge is a third degree felony.

HCSO records show the circumstances that led to Taylor's arrest began when a Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigator was forwarded a Cyber Tipline report on April 13 that said employees with Google had detected child pornography connected with a Texas based e-mail address, belonging to Taylor.

Taylor is suspected of storing pictures of nude children, ages 9 to 13 and keeping them on his tablet.

Taylor is the latest of several child porn related arrests in the area. Tavion Makhi Laster, 22, of Kemp, was indicted Aug. 5 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Laster was originally arrested by Athens police July 16.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Logistics Warehousing, The Windy City Has The Wind At Its Back

    In a scalding U.S. logistics real estate market, Chicago is not taking back seat heat to anyone. The numbers bear it out. According to data published in late July from real estate advisory firm Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK), the Chicago market, which is geographically defined as the city and its suburbs along with Milwaukee and the Wisconsin counties of Kenosha and Racine, had more than 1.16 billion square feet of industrial inventory in the second quarter. That was the largest of any market

  • DHS updated terror bulletin over online calls for violence days before ‘bomb’ threat

    Federal law enforcement has repeatedly pointed to online threats tied to election- and grievance-based conspiracy theories

  • Guadalajara drug cartel founder, in first interview, talks about murdered DEA agent

    Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, convicted in the murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, spoke for the first time in an exclusive Noticias Telemundo interview.

  • R Kelly Racketeering Trial Begins: 4 Things You Need to Know

    R. Kelly will finally go before a judge Wednesday after being arrested in 2019 for charges tied to child pornography, a case that has culminated after years of accusations that the R&B singer used his fame and influence to sexually abuse women and girls. Kelly begins his criminal trial Wednesday in Federal District Court in Brooklyn, starting after a long delay in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also because of scheduling issues for other charges he faces. His case is one of the most h

  • Police arrest teammate in connection with 2006 slaying of former University of Miami football player

    The killing of Bryan Pata has hung over the famed gridiron program for 15 years.

  • Lexington jury rejects murder charge in DUI crash, convicts man of reckless homicide

    The Lexington man was sentenced to 8 years, but is immediately eligible for parole, according to prosecutors.

  • Trevelin Queen with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors

    Trevelin Queen (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 08/17/2021

  • Statue dedicated in honor of COVID victims vandalized in Queens

    A newly dedicated statue of a saint outside a church in Queens was targeted by a vandal.

  • Look up! The rarest Full Moon of 2021 shines in the sky this week

    Eyes to the sky Sunday night! We won't see another "Blue Corn Moon" until 2024!

  • What if my baby is having trouble latching during breastfeeding?

    A common struggle of breastfeeding is getting your baby to latch. Researchers at the UC Davis Medical Center found that half of new parents reported difficulties with getting their baby to latch. According to WebMD, skin-to-skin contact after birth helps babies latch intuitively and comfortably. Experimenting with different feeding positions can help achieve a good latch as well. Experts recommend a position known as laid-back breastfeeding, which involves sitting in a semi-reclined position and placing your baby on your chest. You can also try standing with your baby held against your shoulder so they can move down to the breast. If your baby continues to struggle with latching, don’t be afraid to ask for help. A lactation consultant or maternity nurse can offer breastfeeding tips. To alleviate nipple pain associated with latching difficulties, experts recommend applying heat compresses for 10 minutes three times a day. WebMD also suggests rubbing some breast milk onto your nipples and letting it air dry on your breast after feeding to help reduce soreness and inflammation. For some parents, breastfeeding can be too difficult to continue, and that’s OK!. There are many safe and healthy alternative feeding options such as expressed breast milk, infant formula or a combination of both

  • Why Deere & Company (DE) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Deere & Company (DE) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›