Area news in brief for Dec. 1

PORK DINNER – First United Presbyterian Church, 265 W. Beech St. in Alliance, plans its monthly pork dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Meals are dine-in or carryout, and $10 apiece.

SAMSUNG CANCELS − Washington Township has announced that Samsung representatives with the solar project have cancelled their attendance at the Dec. 4 trustees meeting. They have planned another informational open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Washington Elementary.

SEBRING COUNCIL – Sebring Village Council is seeking applicants to fill unexpired terms on the board. Interested applicants should send a letter of intent to Clerk of Council, 135 E. Ohio Ave., Sebring OH 44672; or email clerk@sebringohio.net. Envelope should be marked with “Letter of Intent.” Applications are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

CHRISTMAS DANCE – The Friendly Squares plans its Christmas Dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St. Gene Hammond and Neil Harner will be the callers, and Frankie Hammond will be cuing the line dances. This will be a High/Low dance with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers. Dress is casual. Donation of $7 per person at the door. For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-3370.

LIGHTS DONATION – Keep Alliance Beautiful is collecting holiday lights at dropoff locations around the Carnation City. It seeks even light strings that “have lost their sparkle.” Look for gift-wrapped collection boxes at Alliance City Schools buildings, Rodman Public Library’s main branch, Alliance City Administration Building, Chase Bank, Giant Eagle Plaza corridor and Alliance Friends Church. Collection boxes will be at sites through Jan. 14, but the administration building’s box is in place year-round.

UMU MARCHING BAND – Mount Union Marching Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday during a showcase in Brush Performance Hall in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts. The marching band, under the direction of Jeff Neitzke, will perform their pregame show music and their heavy metal show, which includes works from Twisted Sister and Black Sabbath. The band also will perform their homecoming and video game shows with works by Daft Punk, Grand Funk Railroad and pieces from Sonic the Hedgehog and Cuphead.

FABULOUS FOOD SHOW – Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division plans its Fabulous Food Fest Holiday Auction on Wednesday at Don Pancho’s Tex-Mex Cafe, 2105 W. State St. in Alliance. Open to all, the event includes dinner at 5:30 p.m., item browsing at 6 p.m., and a live auction at 6 p.m. The event features swag bags for $10 apiece, offering a chance to win gift cards, lottery tickets, trinkets, or items from the auction’s wine, spirits, and beer table; a 50/50 drawing; and food-themed items up for bid during the live auction. Guests can register by emailing Nicole Brown at edwardna_44601@yahoo.com or calling 330-206-5836 by 5 p.m. Friday. Cost to attend for those choosing to dine is $18.

WEST BRANCH – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education seeks applicants to fill an unexpired term that will become vacant on Jan. 1. The board will be accepting applications through Jan. 5. Interested applicants must contact West Branch Treasurer Adam Fisher and express interest in writing. Applicants can contact Fisher at adam.fisher@wbwarriors.org. The Board of Education might conduct interviews, and must name a replacement within 30 days of the vacancy occurring. The new board member will serve until Jan. 1, 2028. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election. To serve on Ohio school boards, applicants must be district residents, registered voters in the district, and at least 18 years old. School Board President Bryan Hobbins said the board will review all applications, interview candidates and decide on the replacement at its January organizational meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for Dec. 1