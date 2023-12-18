AHS 1956 – Alliance High School Class of 1956 will at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Don Pancho’s Tex Mex Cafe, 2105 W. State St. All classmates, friends, spouses are welcome to attend.

BELOIT COUNCIL – Beloit Village Council plans a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to interview for an EMS officer. The Grant Committee will meet immediately after, followed by a Safety Committee meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for Dec. 18