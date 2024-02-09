Area news in brief for Feb. 9

CCP ‘OKLAHOMA’ – Carnation City Players will stage the musical “Oklahoma!” on Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-25. Tickets are available at carnationcityplayers.org or the CCP box office at 330-821-8712. Adult tickets are $15, while student tickets (younger than 18) are $13. Showtimes include Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

BELOIT FUNDRAISER – Beloit Fire Association plans a rigatoni fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 17893 Fifth St. in Beloit. Dinners are $10, and includes pasta, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Dine in or takeout.

CCP AUDITIONS – Carnation City Players plans auditions for “The Prom” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20. Sign up at carnationcityplayers.org. Those auditioning should prepare a 32-bar musical selection in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided – no a cappella. Callbacks will be Feb. 21 and will include choreography and readings from the script. Performance dates are April 19-20 and April 26–28. “The Prom” is a musical that tells the story of four illustrious stars grappling with their fading fame.

OSU EXTENSION – Ohio State University Extension of Mahoning County plans a discussion of river otters in Ohio. The event will include information on the habits, significance and conservation challenges they face. Joseph Ferrara from the ODNR Division of Wildlife will lead the discussion. The session will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield. Fee is $5 for a single class, or the entire series of 10 classes costs $30. Learn more at https://go.osu.edu/otters02-21, or call 330-533-5538.

