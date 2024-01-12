Area news in brief for Jan. 12

MARLBORO CEMETERY – Marlboro Cemetery Association held its annual meeting recently, and Danny Ginther was elected to a three-year term as trustee for 2024-26. Officers for 2024 include Dale Lepley, president; and Danny Ginther, vice president. Association officials say anyone desiring to have a foundation installed this year should contact Sexton Duane Pontius at 330-495-5938 by April 30.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA – Jane Bain Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that organizers of Wreaths Across America will match any purchases of wreaths for the Dec. 14, 2024, event that are made through Jan. 16. Wreaths cost $17 apiece, and Wreaths Across America will do a one-for-one match of purchases. To purchase wreaths that will be credited to the Jane Bain Chapter, Alliance-based event, use http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0274P. Wreaths purchased through the program will be assigned to Alliance City Cemetery.

ALLIANCE PARKS – City of Alliance Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Silver Park office, 2930 S. Union Ave.

KNOX TOWNSHIP − The Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, for the Village of Beloit, Mahoning County, Ohio, is now complete and may be viewed at the office of the fiscal officer by contacting 330-938-9305.

