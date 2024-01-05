Area news in brief for Jan. 5

SOUP SALE – Mile Branch Grange plans its monthly drive-thru soup sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at 495 Knox School Road. Cost is $8 per quart. This month’s soups will be loaded potato and stuffed pepper. Soup must be ordered by noon Jan. 10. Soup will be packaged and delivered to your car, ready to heat when you get home. Call 330-821-8023 to reserve soup. Leave your name, phone number, type of soup and number of quarts.

FREE CLOTHING – Louisville Church of Christ’s Clothes Closet, 1520 California Ave. in Louisville, will have a free clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 for men, women and children, along with diapers and adult incontinence products from the Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank. Private appointments also are available by calling 330-875-1673. Donations of clean, gently used clothes and new diapers are accepted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BELOIT COUNCIL – Beloit Village Council will meet at 6:45p.m. Monday at Village Hall to interview candidates for vacant council seats. Regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

SQUARE DANCING – The Friendly Squares plans its monthly square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St. in Niles. Gene Hammond will be caller, and Frankie Hammond will be cuing line dances. Event will be a high/low dance with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers. Dress is casual and chili will be served. Donation of $6 per person will be taken at the door. For additional information, call Hammond at 330-506-3370.

